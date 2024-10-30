HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 395.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $497.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,730,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,058 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 188,239 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

