Head-To-Head Comparison: Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) & Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Veeva Systems and Lightspeed Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeva Systems 23.91% 13.30% 10.74% Lightspeed Commerce -15.55% -0.99% -0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeva Systems 1 7 15 0 2.61 Lightspeed Commerce 1 9 6 1 2.41

This is a summary of current ratings for Veeva Systems and Lightspeed Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Veeva Systems currently has a consensus target price of $232.87, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus target price of $18.69, suggesting a potential upside of 24.17%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeva Systems and Lightspeed Commerce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeva Systems $2.36 billion 14.71 $525.71 million $3.75 57.26 Lightspeed Commerce $966.28 million 2.36 -$163.96 million ($0.98) -15.36

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Lightspeed Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Lightspeed Commerce on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States. The company also provides Veeva Development Cloud, a suite of applications for the clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions, including Veeva Vault Clinical, Veeva Vault RIM, Veeva Vault Safety, and Veeva Vault Quality; Veeva QualityOne, a quality and document management, and training solution; Veeva RegulatoryOne, a solution that helps companies to manage regulatory submission content; and Veeva Claims addresses the end-to-end product and marketing claims management process. In addition, it offers professional and support services, including implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; data migration and systems integrations technical consulting services; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services, such as outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed eCommerce, Lightspeed Restaurant, and Lightspeed B2B solutions. In addition, it sells hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.