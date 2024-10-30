Head-To-Head Survey: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY)

Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Silex Systems and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $33.38, suggesting a potential upside of 47.48%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Silex Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A C($0.87) -19.24 Allegro MicroSystems $937.99 million 4.59 $152.70 million $0.38 58.47

This table compares Silex Systems and Allegro MicroSystems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Silex Systems. Silex Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silex Systems and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silex Systems N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Silex Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology. Silex Systems Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

