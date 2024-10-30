Hedera Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $41.09 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00036041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,376 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,373.56621 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04921442 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $47,500,476.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.