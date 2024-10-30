Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.06), with a volume of 184541 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.01).

Henry Boot Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £315.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.98.

Henry Boot Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 3.08 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,750.00%.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

