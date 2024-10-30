Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.07 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00005410 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $143.07 million and $27,418.74 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,054.07 or 1.00285968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006027 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.89350379 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $12,096.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

