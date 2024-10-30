Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $178.71 and last traded at $178.81, with a volume of 278910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.02.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.62.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

