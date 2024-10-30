Highline Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

