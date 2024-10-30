Highline Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $386.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $259.37 and a 1-year high of $387.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

