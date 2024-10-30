Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes $147,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $85,221,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,030,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 68,698 shares during the last quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,251,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GBTC opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.