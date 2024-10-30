Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,615. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.