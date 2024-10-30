Highline Wealth Partners LLC Takes $811,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,512,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 56.3% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $212.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

