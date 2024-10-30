Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 632 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after buying an additional 131,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.77.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $98.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.