Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyster-Yale Materials Handling to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.03. 12,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,944. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

