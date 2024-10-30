ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Up 23.5% in October

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ICC during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ICC during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of ICC during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,297. The company has a market cap of $73.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.32. ICC has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About ICC

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

