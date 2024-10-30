ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.05. 6,335,989 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,918,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.02.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. Analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

