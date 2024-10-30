Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:LAPR)

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
Shares of Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April stock remained flat at $25.16 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
