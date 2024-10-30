Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS EPRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 10,314 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
