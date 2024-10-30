Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of BATS EPRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. 10,314 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

