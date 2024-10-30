Insider Selling: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $550.62. 1,452,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.15 and a one year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $602.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 122,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,765,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

