Insider Selling: Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Sells 1,498 Shares of Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $17,331.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,009.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DSP stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $750.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

