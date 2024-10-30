Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

