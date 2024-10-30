Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Integrated Media Technology Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Integrated Media Technology stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.57.
Integrated Media Technology Company Profile
