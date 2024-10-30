Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $31.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.48. 1,241,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,230,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $522.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $380.56 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The company has a market cap of $485.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.