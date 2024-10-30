Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.91 and last traded at $84.33, with a volume of 266473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,316 shares of company stock worth $13,037,345. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

