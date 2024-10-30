Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 226,809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average daily volume of 169,581 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIO by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 343,910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 439,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NIO by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 211,936 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 41,406,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,793,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.