IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.1 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 178,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,829. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.