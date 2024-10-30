IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.1 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.05-0.35 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPGP
IPG Photonics Stock Performance
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IPG Photonics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.