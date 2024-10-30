IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.89 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.350 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,601. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.00. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $111.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

