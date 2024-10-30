iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 256,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 83,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,305,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

