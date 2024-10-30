iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,900,040 shares. The stock has a market cap of $117.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

