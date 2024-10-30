iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

