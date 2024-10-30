iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.28 and last traded at $92.31, with a volume of 2344620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGV. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,845.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

