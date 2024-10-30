iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,924,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,871,567 shares.The stock last traded at $110.54 and had previously closed at $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 91,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,369.5% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 88,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 85,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,104,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

