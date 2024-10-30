iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,924,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,871,567 shares.The stock last traded at $110.54 and had previously closed at $110.52.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
