iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.22 and last traded at $120.99, with a volume of 1030229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.80.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

