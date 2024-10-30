ITT (NYSE:ITT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-5.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. ITT also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-5.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

ITT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.35. 259,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,779. ITT has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

