JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.35.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.43 and its 200 day moving average is $343.84. Stryker has a 1-year low of $264.85 and a 1-year high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Stryker by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,449,000 after acquiring an additional 522,817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 287.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.