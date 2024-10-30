JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE GPRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. 117,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $452.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.74 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 187,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

