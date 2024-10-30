Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.930-10.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Kadant also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI traded up $15.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.71. The company had a trading volume of 102,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,891. Kadant has a 52-week low of $217.85 and a 52-week high of $363.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,950. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

