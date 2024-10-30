Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Up 8.2% – Time to Buy?

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.91. 119,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 143,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.34.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.30 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 941.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

