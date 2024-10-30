Karthik Kuppusamy Sells 1,775 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $278,533.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,459.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karthik Kuppusamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DGX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 660,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.30. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $160.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $48,783,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 238,007 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 299,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 206,640 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

