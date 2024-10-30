Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
KHPI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,018. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $25.84.
