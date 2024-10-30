Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.380-4.440 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KRC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. 350,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,328. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.