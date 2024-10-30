KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

KREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 233,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,985. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 277.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.