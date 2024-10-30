KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.15-8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.

KLA Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $692.62. The stock had a trading volume of 991,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $752.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 1-year low of $453.50 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.