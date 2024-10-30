Koios Beverage (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Trading Down 26.2% – What’s Next?

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF – Get Free Report) fell 26.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 317,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Koios Beverage Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Koios Beverage Company Profile

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

