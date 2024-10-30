Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in October

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konecranes Price Performance

OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $66.00 during trading on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

