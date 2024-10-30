KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:KHYB)

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2013 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KHYB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476. KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Get KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF alerts:

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.