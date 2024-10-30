KRYZA Exchange Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.65 Million (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $51.65 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KRYZA Exchange Token Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00653887 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

