Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.973-1.073 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.000-1.100 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

NYSE LEG opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEG

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.