LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Zacks reports. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million.

LNKB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. 57,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. LINKBANCORP has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.38%.

In related news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $29,441.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,752.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,198,252.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,223 shares of company stock worth $273,083 and sold 16,741 shares worth $107,022. 35.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

