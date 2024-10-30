Lisk (LSK) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $132.33 million and $5.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000714 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,030,404 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

